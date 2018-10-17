En Route To Daycare A Mother Left Her Baby In A Sweltering Car. Then The Ultimate Tragedy Unfolded

ADVERTISEMENT

After this mom had dropped her daughter off at daycare in New Albany, Indiana, her son was due to spend the day at another location. But instead she headed straight to work, with her baby boy still in his infant’s seat. Then, as she went about her daily business, the ultimate heartbreaking tragedy unfolded.

July 23, 2018 may have been a fairly typical day in the life of Aaron Turner’s two kids. His ex-girlfriend dropped their two-year-old daughter off at the Kids Care Academy daycare center. Then she was due to take their three-month-old son, Aiden Miller, to a separate daycare facility.

But Miller’s mom, who hasn’t been named, missed the stop for her baby’s drop-off, which was only about two miles from her daughter’s stop. Instead she drove straight to work at the Express Care facility in New Albany, Indiana. She pulled up in the parking lot and headed inside the building.

