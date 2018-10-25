5 Days After A Building Went Up In Flames, Workers Discovered One Apartment Was Never Evacuated

ADVERTISEMENT

A Washington, D.C. affordable-housing facility playing home to 190 elderly residents dramatically burst into flames in September 2018. But while officials thought that they had accounted for all of the building’s tenants, they realized five days after the blaze that one unit hadn’t been evacuated when the fire had broken out.

In 2007 construction finished on the Arthur Capper Senior Apartments – touted as one of Washington, D.C.’s “most sought-after” living facilities of its kind. Residents could choose between one- and two-bedroom apartments, all of which were situated within easy reach of the city center.

And the building’s updated appearance was part of a greater plan to revitalize the neighborhood of Navy Yard in which the senior center stood. In the years that followed, furthermore, the public housing facility was well-maintained, according to redevelopers Urban Atlantic. In September 2018 Urban Atlantic president Vicki Davis told Fox 5 DC, for example, that the apartments had passed a recent inspection “with flying colors.”

