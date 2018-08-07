Days After This Girl Misplaced Her Purse, She Got A Package In The Mail That Shook Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing one’s wallet can be stressful and downright annoying, especially when the search for the missing goods proves to be fruitless. So, when Taylor Sloan left her purse behind at a bike racing gathering, she didn’t have high hopes of seeing it again. But what she received a few days later in the mail restored her faith in humanity far more than any returned cash ever could.

Sloan first noticed she was missing her wallet after she left a motocross racing event in Oakland, California one night in January 2016. “I had one of those wallets that doubles as a mini-purse,” explained the 22-year-old to TODAY. “It probably should have been inside something, but I didn’t want to carry much, so I just had it in my back pocket.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The small pink purse contained Sloan’s driver’s license, debit card, and some cash. The wallet’s precarious position in her back pocket must have been what caused it to slip out so easily, belying her notice. “I… probably just lost it when I sat down in my seat,” recounted Sloan to ABC 7 News in 2016. “I didn’t see it was lost until the event was over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT