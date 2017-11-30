A Deadly Car Crash In Idaho Was So Horrific, The First Responder Suffered A Near-Fatal Heart Attack

As the name implies, a first responder is the initial aid at the scene of an emergency. They arrive in the aftermath of a fire, natural disaster or accident and likely feel a bit of trepidation, unsure of what they’ll find.
On Sunday, June 18, 2017, one emergency responder answered the call of duty, tending to a car crash on Idaho’s Highway 30. Although that may not seem out of the ordinary for this line of work, this accident took three lives and nearly claimed a fourth.
Amid the twisted metal and the chaos caused by family members of the crash victims, it all became too much for the first responder. A pang in his heart quickly escalated to full-on cardiac arrest – and he, the helper, soon became the one who needed help to save his life.
