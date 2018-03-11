A Decade After His Father Was Killed In Combat, This Boy Got A Truly Heartbreaking Gift

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up without a father can be a crushing experience. Luckily for 9-year-old Logan Kettle, his family was willing to go to extraordinary and heartbreaking lengths to make sure that he knew who his father really was. Indeed, Logan received a gift that would remind him that his dad, Jeff, really was a hero.

The protection, inspiration and wisdom that many of us receive from a father figure can be taken for granted and, for some, its absence can leave a void that echoes for a lifetime. Indeed, this can fuel constant questioning, self-doubt and unhappiness. But no one who knew him ever imagined that they’d lose Jeff Kettle. “He was this untouchable, Rambo guy,” Jeff’s brother, Clay, told USA Today. “Nothing’s going to happen to him. So when it did, that really shook me up.”

Jeff and his brother grew up in Texas City – and they seemed bound for the military from childhood. Their father was in the U.S. Air Force and, as boys, the two would play at being actions heroes, like Indiana Jones.

