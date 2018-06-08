This Dirt-Covered Man Was Mocked By A Stranger In A Store – But Then He Revealed Who He Really Was

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Ross was minding his own business in a store, when a woman ridiculed him for his dirty appearance. However, the construction worker wasn’t going to take the insult lying down. So, he went up to the stranger and let her know exactly who he was.

Ross comes from Vancouver, Washington, where he enjoys life in the great outdoors. He works in construction but is also the co-owner of Evergreen State Outdoors – a company that that provides wilderness survival courses.

However, Ross hasn’t always enjoyed such a rugged lifestyle. The college graduate has worked in offices in the past but found that that kind of environment was not for him. Instead, he preferred being outside, working with his hands.

