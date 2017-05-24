When A Disney Character Took Time To Meet His Sick Daughter, This Dad Spotted A Man Lurking Behind

ADVERTISEMENT

When a Disney character made a beeline for his sick daughter, one father was over the moon. He couldn’t believe how this special moment had become reality. Then, he spotted a man lurking somewhere in the background.

Glenn O’Neill and his family live in Columbia, South Carolina. However, in 2017 the family were taking a holiday at Walt Disney World in Florida. It was due to be a holiday of a lifetime for all kinds of reasons.

The break provided a well-earned escape from normality for all the family, but none less so than little Eliza. O’Neill’s seven-year-old daughter has Sanfilippo syndrome, a terminal condition. As such, it was important to make special memories.

