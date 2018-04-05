This Dispatcher Heard A Desperate 911 Call From A Mom – And Went Far Beyond Her Job Description

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 22, 2018, the police in Camden County, New Jersey, received a phone call. On the other end of the line was a worried mother in need of help. In response, 911 dispatcher Tondaleya Bagby went miles beyond what was expected of her to provide assistance.

It soon became apparent to Bagby, the dispatch supervisor, that the woman was desperate and starving. She had no service on her phone, so she had been left with calling the emergency services as her only option.

Bagby is a mom herself, so she was able to stand in the caller’s shoes and visualize herself in her situation. “I think what she did was just what she had to do,” said Bagby. “Regardless of her situation and how hard it might be to ask for help, she did her job as a mother, to get help for her kids.”

