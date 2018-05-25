After This Distraught Boy Called 911, A Cop Saw His Bedroom And Sprang Into Action

ADVERTISEMENT

As a teenager, your emotions can often get the better of you, for all manner of reasons. In Cameron Simmons’ case he was driven to call 911 in 2014, threatening to run away from his home in South Carolina. However, after responding to his cry for help, Officer Gaetano Acerra saw the teen’s bedroom and immediately sprang into action.

Living in Sumter, South Carolina, Simmons got into a heated argument with his mother after she shouted at him for playing video games that belong to his older brother. Distraught by the exchange, the then 13-year-old decided to call 911. While on the phone, the teenager told the authorities that he wanted to get away from his family and their house.

Officer Acerra of the Sumter Police Department responded to Simmons’ call, hoping to talk him out of running away. “I said, ‘You have it good, you have a roof over your head,’” the policeman recalled to NBC-affiliate WIS-TV in May 2014. “I told him I would try to help him out, and here we are now.”

