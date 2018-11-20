A Divorced Mom Was Taking Her Kids Away. Then They Saw Their Dad Approaching Them At The Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura Dickson arrived at the airport with her kids ready for a trip to Cyprus. The divorced mom then urged them to find the right way around the busy terminal. Suddenly, as they walked forward, the familiar figure of their father came into view.

Dickson and her ex-husband Dean Bone had been living apart after splitting up in 2010. They had two children together – Darcie, aged 11 at the time of the holiday, and Callum, nine. It was important to the parents that despite their relationship breaking down they remained on good terms for the children.

As the Parenting Isn’t Easy website suggests, things can often get difficult when a mother and father separate. Vacations and day-to-day lives can become problematic. The way forward in this situation is co-parenting so the “family functions as one unit,” according to the website.

