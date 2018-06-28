When The Doctor Spotted That An Ultrasound Was Different, This Mother Had Only One Thing To Say

ADVERTISEMENT

When Monica Price went in for her ultrasound, she could feel that something about her pregnancy was different. So she had her husband roll the camera as her doctor told her exactly who the family was expecting.

Price had gone in to see her doctor when she found out she was pregnant. The first ultrasound took place when Price was nine weeks and four days along, so as her doctor scanned her belly, they’d be seeing the baby for the first time.

Even before the appointment though, Price had a feeling that this wouldn’t be an ordinary pregnancy. She had a daughter and a son already, but this time around, she felt a lot different. She noted that her belly was a lot larger than it had been in the past.

