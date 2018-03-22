Doctors Pulled The Plug On This Mom’s Daughter. But Hours Later They Realized They Were Mistaken

ADVERTISEMENT

In the hospital bathroom, Sarah Rodriguez, from Norman, Oklahoma, pulled on her gown. She was preparing to spend the last few minutes with her month-old baby daughter, Ellis, as she died. Doctors had told her there was no hope for the baby to survive, beset as she was by bacterial meningitis and sepsis. The mom had made the agonizing decision to hold Ellis, skin to skin, as the baby’s ventilator tube was removed.

The situation was all the more heartbreaking because of the remarkable circumstances that had led to Ellis’s birth. Rodriguez’s husband, Joel, had been diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2010. He was treated with chemotherapy, and while he was in remission, the couple decided to undertake IVF.

The procedure was successful and the couple, who had been trying for a baby for more than three years, were delighted. Their son Milo was born in July 2012. However, their joy was short lived. Tragically, just three days after Milo’s birth, Joel learned that his cancer had returned.

