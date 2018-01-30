Doctors Said This Sick Baby Was Clear To Go Home. But 400 Days Later She Was Still In Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheltaya Williams is a single mother from Pittsburgh, and Brooklyn is her second daughter. She is her family’s only source of income, so it’s fair to say that Sheltaya has not had it easy.

And when Brooklyn was just six weeks old, a doctor saw that she had some problems at a post-natal check-up. Brooklyn had fluid in her lungs and was sent to hospital for what Sheltaya was told would be a short stay. Unfortunately, things turned out not to be so straightforward.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, however, medical staff discovered that the flow of blood to her intestines was being severely restricted by clots. As a result, Brooklyn soon had to undergo a series of operations. These included Brooklyn having her stomach fitted with a tube, being put on a ventilator and undergoing a tracheostomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT