Doctors Told A Couple To Prepare For The Worst. But Just Weeks Later A One-Pound Miracle Arrived

ADVERTISEMENT

Robyn Bryant and James Dury were looking forward to the arrival of their baby girl, when doctors gave them news they desperately didn’t want to hear. The couple were told to brace themselves for the worst, but weeks later a 1-pound miracle was born.

Bryant and Dury live in the Welsh village of Cwmparc. Like most parents, during the course of the pregnancy, they attended doctors’ appointments to receive updates on the health of their unborn baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

All expectant parents wish for a trouble-free pregnancy and birth. In some cases, however, things simply don’t go to plan. And unfortunately for Bryant and Dury, they were told to expect some complications during the pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT