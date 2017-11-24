Doctors Told This Mom She Was Dying Of Cancer, But Then She Was Saved By Her Ex-Husband’s New Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the diagnosis that no one wants to hear: cancer. And, not only cancer, but stage four cancer, which means the disease has metastasized or spread to other parts of the body. In other words, the prognosis is bleak.

In such a situation, doctors might say there’s no more to be done – and the patient, too, may begin to accept their fate. But what if there was someone else at hand who was unwilling to take “terminal” as an answer? And for one woman from Chester, United Kingdom, that person was her ex-husband’s new wife.

Nicola Hitchen had already had a few bumps in the road. The elementary school administrator had gotten divorced from her husband, Andy, with whom she shared two sons. However to Joseph, 14, and Jacob, 12, Hitchen would always be “an amazing mum,” according to her husband’s new wife, Clare.

