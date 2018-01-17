Doctors Told This 12-Year-Old’s Parents She Had Flu. But Just Days Later She Suddenly Died

ADVERTISEMENT

When doctors diagnosed a usually healthy 12-year-old girl with the flu, her family thought they had nothing to worry about. After her condition deteriorated further, however, they had no choice but to rush her to the hospital. That’s where she tragically passed away, just days after becoming sick.

Alyssa Alcaraz was just like any other 12-year-old girl. She came from the city of Visalia in California, where she lived with her mom, Keila Lino, and her three siblings. And it’s safe to say that Alcaraz had a lust for life.

Like many girls her age, the pre-teen was a music lover. Alcaraz attended Green Acres Middle School where she sang in the choir. She also enjoyed creating music videos on a special lip-syncing app.

