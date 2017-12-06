Doctors Told This Woman She Was Cancer Free – But Just Three Months After Her Wedding She Collapsed

ADVERTISEMENT

For Leah Debono, the altar at her wedding ceremony was something of a finish line. After years of fighting cancer, she had received the all-clear from her doctors. So now she could live happily – and healthily – ever after.

But just months after that beautiful day, all of her smiles would be gone. Instead, she would be back in the hospital. She had collapsed, and no one could believe the reason why when they found out that she was once again fighting for her life.

Of course, Leah’s story had happy beginnings. She met Ben Debono, a tradesman from New South Wales, Australia, and he knew instantly that she was the one. According to Ben, though, she took longer to fall for him. “I probably liked her way more than she liked me for six months,” he told 60 Minutes Australia.

