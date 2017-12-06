Doctors Told This Woman She Was Cancer Free – But Just Three Months After Her Wedding She Collapsed

By Andrea Marchiano
December 6, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Leah Debono
Image: Facebook/Leah Debono

For Leah Debono, the altar at her wedding ceremony was something of a finish line. After years of fighting cancer, she had received the all-clear from her doctors. So now she could live happily – and healthily – ever after.

Image: YouTube/60Minutes9
Image: YouTube/60Minutes9

But just months after that beautiful day, all of her smiles would be gone. Instead, she would be back in the hospital. She had collapsed, and no one could believe the reason why when they found out that she was once again fighting for her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Leah Debono
Image: Facebook/Leah Debono

Of course, Leah’s story had happy beginnings. She met Ben Debono, a tradesman from New South Wales, Australia, and he knew instantly that she was the one. According to Ben, though, she took longer to fall for him. “I probably liked her way more than she liked me for six months,” he told 60 Minutes Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT