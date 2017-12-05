Doctors Twice Told This Mom Her Unborn Baby Was Dead – But She Refused To Accept They Were Right

ADVERTISEMENT

When Holly Lewis was told twice that her unborn baby had died, the young mom refused to believe it. Somewhere deep down she knew that her baby was still alive and she was determined to prove the medics wrong. Parents will go to any lengths for their children, and Lewis was no exception.

Lewis was 21 when she fell pregnant. At the time, she had no idea that the discomfort in her tummy was due to her expecting a child. As well as the stomach pains, Lewis began suffering from a bad back and called a doctor when the aches showed no signs of stopping.

The doctor assured her that it was likely she had been suffering from a mild gastric issue. However, the pain got worse and Lewis discovered that she had started to bleed. She needed more help, and this time she was taking matters into her own hands.

