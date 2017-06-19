When A Dog Picked Up A Scent And Desperately Began Digging, What He Found Buried Alive Was Horrific

ADVERTISEMENT

When young Yang Jiali came across her pet dog pawing away under a bush, at first she didn’t think much about it. But, as she looked on, she could see that the dog was overwrought and digging in a frenzied manner. By now she was beginning to grow alarmed, but nothing compared to how she would feel in just a few short minutes.

Yang lives in Wutan on the fringes of Chongqing – a major conurbation in southwest China – with her pet dog. Like most pooches, her canine loves nothing more than having the run of the place; sniffing out all the exciting places to explore his local area.

Luckily for him, it is mostly countryside around Yang’s home, Wutan being fairly rural. As a result, there is plenty of space, and lots of interesting smells for a dog to investigate. And he can go digging whenever the urge takes him.

