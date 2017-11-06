This Double-Decker Bus Is A Home – And Inside It’s Truly Extraordinary

ADVERTISEMENT

When one family bought a double-decker bus for their vacation vehicle, the decision no doubt raised a few eyebrows. However, when you get a glimpse inside the finished article, you realize how truly magical it actually is.

Andrew and Lisa-Jayne Powis live on a small rural plot of land called Pigeon Door in Ryton, in the county of Shropshire, England. Together, the couple have three children, Charles, Clara and George. Their two beloved Great Danes complete the family unit.

In 2015, Andrew and Lisa-Jayne’s brood were growing up fast. Eldest child Charles was already 13, his sister Clara was seven, and little George was four. Like many families, the Powis clan were keen to make as many memories with their children as possible.

