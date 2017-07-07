When A Driver Pulled Over To Help This Little Girl, He Had No Idea Of The Horrors She’d Endured

ADVERTISEMENT

One man was out driving when a disturbing sight caught his eye. There, on the roadside, was a little girl, flagging down cars in her bare feet. Concerned, he pulled over to see if he could help. But he had no idea what the child had been through.

Angela Shymanski and her two children, Lexi and Peter, come from Prince George in British Columbia, Canada. However, in June 2015 Angela had taken the five-year-old and the ten-week-old on vacation to Calgary.

It had no doubt been a wonderful break, and Angela got to spend precious time with her kids. However, on the way home she felt utterly worn out. In fact, she felt as though she could drift off at the wheel.

