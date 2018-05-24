This Bus Driver Spotted A Boy Freezing In The Street. Then Her Next Actions Were Caught On Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Denise Wilson saw a small figure emerge from the shadows, and it immediately triggered alarm bells. A camera recorded everything that happened next, and once it was shared online, the reaction was remarkable. People were calling her a hero.

Wilson is a bus driver from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with an amazing story. Strangers online have hailed her as a hero for something remarkable that she did during one of her night shifts. It all started on a cold evening at the beginning of 2017.

It was January, and the weather was bitter. In fact, temperatures were in the region of only 26 °F – a night that would have been best spent inside a warm and cosy house. But not everyone was tucked up safely that night.

