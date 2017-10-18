This Dying Couple Wanted To Meet One Last Time, But Her Final Message Was Beyond Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

This couple’s romance began like that of many teenagers – on Facebook. Their love story, however, would play out like a Hollywood blockbuster. When Dalton and Katie Prager met face to face for the first time, it was love at first sight. They always knew their days were numbered, and their time together was tragically short. But the real tearjerker ending came in Katie’s final message, days before her death.

Katie and Dalton Prager were 18 when they first met. When Katie saw a picture Dalton’s mom had posted on Facebook, she felt compelled to message him. Dalton was in the hospital at the time and seriously ill. However, Katie could relate to what he was going through and messaged him.

“If you ever need a friend to talk to, you can reach out to me,” Katie wrote. He replied, “Sorry, but do I know you?” In fact, no, he didn’t. But what Katie knew was that they already had something in common that would bond them for the rest of their lives. They both had cystic fibrosis.

