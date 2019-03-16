When A Little Girl’s Elderly Neighbor Passed Away, He Left Behind 14 Years Of Christmas Gifts

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us don’t know our neighbors, but this certainly wasn’t the case for the Williams family, who made friends with local man Ken Watson after moving to Barry in Wales. Indeed, they must have made a good impression too, because before he died in October 2018, he left the Williams’ daughter Cadi an incredible surprise.

The story started back in September 2015, when Owen Williams and his wife Caroline first moved to Barry. Being the neighborly sort, they wanted to fit in with their new community and make a good first impression. So with this in mind, the couple went to introduce themselves to the neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, one resident, pensioner Ken Watson, wasn’t home on their initial visit. However, they met him the next day when Owen went to investigate a loud banging noise that disturbed them. It was Ken causing the commotion, albeit in a very memorable fashion, as Owen recounted to CBC Radio in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT