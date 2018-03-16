As This Dying Newborn Was Rushed To ER, A Hospital Worker Made A Touching Pact With Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Each time respiratory therapist Zach Quinby squeezed the bag, it pushed air into tiny Addy Hungenberg’s lungs. Born three months premature and weighing only two pounds, her underdeveloped body needed help to breathe. Her condition was judged so severe that she was being moved 60 miles to the Children’s Hospital Colorado. But as she clung to life, Quinby made a deal with her that still gives him goosebumps today.

At just 28 weeks pregnant, Addy’s mom Elaine Hungenberg had started bleeding heavily during a family trip to a farm. Rushed to hospital in Loveland, Colorado, it was discovered that she had a condition called placental abruption. It meant that her placenta was coming away from the uterus dangerously early. Addy had to be born by an immediate C-section on February 18, 2017.

Because of her emergency delivery, Addy hadn’t had the chance to receive betamethasone, the steroid that can help the lungs mature in preterm babies. Elaine writes on her Caring Bridge website, “At the time of Addy’s birth her lungs were severely underdeveloped, and she required immediate care.”

