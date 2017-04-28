Each Week A Guy Took A Dozen Coffees For His Sick Dad – Then The Barista Learned He Was Already Dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Every Thursday, one Michigan man arrives at Starbucks to order dozens of drinks for his sick dad. However, all is not as it seems. When one barista found out that his father was already dead she realized that the reason for his visits was truly inspiring.

Dan Dewey was a familiar face at the Starbucks at Woodward & Square Lake in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Each week, Dewey was there without fail. In fact, he was probably one of the stores’ best customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each Thursday morning, the baristas would await Dewey’s arrival. And he would usually arrive at 10:30 a.m., practically on the dot. Then he would proceed to reel off orders in his usual manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT