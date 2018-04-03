After The East River Helicopter Crash, A Medical Examiner Revealed How The Victims Tragically Died

ADVERTISEMENT

The five sightseers were thrilled to be on the exhilarating aerial tour of New York in March 2018. Three of the group on board the helicopter were tourists but the other two were homeboys who just wanted a fresh perspective on their city. The passengers even braved the seasonal chill to get the best view possible, electing for a ride with the doors open. Consequently, all five were strapped in tight just in case the worst came to the worst. Tragically, however, that is exactly what happened, and their chopper fell from the sky over Manhattan. The pilot managed to escape the crash but the passengers had no chance. Subsequently, the medical examiner has revealed the shocking reason why they died. And now the family of one of the deceased wants answers.

Taking a helicopter ride is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many people. Getting the chance to see the world below from a totally different angle can be a truly breathtaking experience. And this holds true for locals who are familiar with the terrain, and for visitors for whom the view is new.

This explains the mixed group of people who gathered together at a New Jersey aviation center on March 11, 2018. The five scheduled to take the evening flight were a mix of New York residents and tourists. They were all excited at the prospect of one of the unique experiences of their lifetimes. Heartbreakingly, little did the four men and one woman realize that it would be their ultimate ride.

