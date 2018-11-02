After Meeting A Girl At A Bar, A Guy Emailed All 247 Nicoles At University To Try And Find Her

ADVERTISEMENT

The scenario “boy meets girl” is the start to many famous romcoms. And it’s exactly what happened to Carlos Zetina when he was at a bar in Canada one night. The next day, though, he ended up emailing 247 women at his university to try to find the mystery girl.

The world of dating can be very complicated. Nowadays, there are endless dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble popping up, so gone are the times where you’d just rely on nights out or friends to set you up with potential dates.

But in this case Zetina met his potential date the old fashioned way – on a night out. On Thursday September 6, 2018, Zetina – who’s studying at the University of Calgary – was drinking at a campus bar when he struck up a rapport with a lady called Nicole.

