An Elementary School Teacher Did Some Research, And Now She’s Decided To Ban All Homework

Returning to the old routine after a long summer break can be difficult for both children and parents. Days start earlier, uniforms must be found, cleaned and worn every day, not to mention the school run leaving everyone spinning. And that’s before the day even begins.

Once in school, classes can often be challenging, with subjects becoming more difficult as the years progress. Pressure on teachers to get results can sometimes cause them to push students hard. And this in turn can leave children tired and grumpy, which can affect their concentration as well as their mood.

Furthermore, the stress of the classroom is often carried home along with the heavy books. And that can have a knock-on effect on family life. While parents naturally want their child to do well, they can sometimes put kids under great pressure to complete homework on time or even do extra study. But what if one small change could alter all this?

