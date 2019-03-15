A Mom’s Autistic Son Failed All His Exams, But The Letter His Teacher Sent Home Left Her In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

When autistic 11-year-old Ben Twist sat his end-of-year exams, he had no idea what was in store for him. After a nervous wait, Ben and his parents received his results, but something unexpected also happened. The letter that was sent to them, which included his marks, left his mom in tears.

Autism is a lifelong condition that influences people’s behavior. It can have an impact on the sufferer in a variety of ways including the communication skills that a person has and the way they interpret the events and interactions around them. It’s also a syndrome that cannot be cured.

The disability is described as a “spectrum condition.” This means that those who have autism do not all suffer from the same problems and instead experience a range of issues relating to the condition. Therefore, they require varying methods of support in order to manage their syndrome effectively. Autistic people do share common traits, though.

