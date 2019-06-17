A Teacher Refused To Exclude A Disabled Girl From A Hike, So She Devised A Truly Ingenious Plan

ADVERTISEMENT

When a class of Chicago, Illinois, fourth-graders were getting ready to go on a field trip, their teacher Helma Wardenaar realized that they faced a real problem. That’s because one of the kids had cerebral palsy – meaning it would be difficult to part in the activities on offer. Indeed, it was going to take a creative solution to get out of this quandary.

That teacher, Wardenaar, who is from Holland, couldn’t accept that she’d have to exclude young Maggie Vazquez. The student at The Academy for Global Citizenship would not be able to employ the means that she normally used to get around, because the trip would include a hike that would prove unsuitable for her walker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nor would a wheelchair be of any use, given the rockiness of the planned route. It looked as though Vasquez would have to miss out on the trip at Camp Sullivan in Oak Forest, Illinois. Founder teacher at The Academy for Global Citizenship Wardenaar would not give up on her young charge, however. But how she tackled the problem of the hike might surprise you.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT