A Teacher Was Scared To Share The Truth About His Fiancé, But His Students Showed Up With A Surprise

It’s hardly surprising that teachers want to maintain a level of discretion when it comes to their private lives. After all, it’s always weird when you find out your teacher’s first name – surely their name is just Mr. or Mrs.? One teacher, though, was more resolute than most to keep his personal life completely private.

43-year-old Christopher Landis has been teaching as a choirmaster at Hingham Middle School, Massachusetts, for a total of six years. In his time there, Landis has proven himself to be a popular role model in the school. In fact, he has even established himself as a big hit with some of the parents.

And it wasn’t just the students and their parents who loved Landis’ presence in the school; he himself has always been thankful to be a part of it. In January 2019 he told Boston 25 News that he felt incredibly lucky to be given the opportunity to teach at Hingham. It was a place he felt truly appreciated and valued.

