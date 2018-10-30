A Teacher Wouldn’t Reward Students For Work They Hadn’t Done – But Her Stance Had Huge Consequences

ADVERTISEMENT

When Diane Tirado refused to reward her students when they failed to submit an assignment, she had no idea how dramatic the repercussions would be. Shockingly, the stance Tirado decided to take affected her own livelihood.

Children are taught from a young age that in order to succeed in life, you need to work hard at school and have a good education. So trying your best, both inside and outside the classroom, is all part of growing up.

Considering how important an education is, it seems logical that teachers should place an emphasis on the importance of doing homework and therefore reward students only for work they have done. In this instance, however, that was not the case.

