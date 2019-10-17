There may come a point in all our lives when we can’t hold our frustrations in any longer. Teacher Julie Marburger can certainly attest to that, as she posted an epic rant on Facebook about bad parenting in March 2018. However, the online response to her lengthy message left the educator utterly shocked.
After A Teacher Wrote An Explosive Post About Bad Parenting, She Was Shell-shocked By The Reaction
During that period, Marburger worked as a teacher at Cedar Creek Intermediate School, located in Texas. As for her subject of choice, she taught English Language Arts to those in the sixth-grade. Prior to taking on that position, though, the teacher already harbored plenty of experience in the education sector.