This Principal Got Kids To Clean Their Clothes At School. Then Ellen Stepped In To Help The Students

School principal Akbar Cook decided to think outside the box when faced with a curious extracurricular predicament. Rather than insisting that his pupils do their washing at home, the head teacher installed a laundromat on the school premises. And the reason behind his unusual act is truly heartbreaking.

Akbar Cook is a big man wrestling with a big problem. Cook is the principal of West Side High School, a public high school situated in Newark, New Jersey. Unfortunately, due to it being located near gang territories, a lot of students face a tricky journey to and from school.

Cook is no stranger to the school – before scooping the top job he spent four years as a vice principal. But when he became principal at the beginning of this current academic year, he was determined to put his own stamp on things. And one of those things was to give a part of himself to his charges.

