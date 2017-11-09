If You Bury An Egg And A Banana Side By Side In The Garden, You’ll Get Some Astonishing Results

ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a good gardener is a challenging prospect, requiring dedication and skill. It should also be borne in mind that different plants need varying levels of attention and conditions for successful growth. For a novice, being able to draw on more experienced knowledge is invaluable. Happily, one gardening blog is promoting an intriguing new method for gardeners old and new that might just be a total game changer. Have you heard the one about the egg and the banana?

With food prices rising in most developed countries, people making the most of their back yards by getting into gardening and producing their own fruit and vegetables is ever more popular. As a matter of fact, according to broadcaster NBC, sales of seeds, rooted plants and fruit trees in the U.S. are all shooting up fast. Evidently, having the shortest possible produce journey from field to fork is all the rage.

Speaking to NBC News, Janet Bedell, of Venice, Florida, spoke of her new-found fondness for growing her own. She said, “Over the past year or two, when my boyfriend and I went shopping and started seeing how little we got out of the grocery store for how much, we figured we might as well give it a shot trying our own veggies and take some of the weight off our pockets.”

