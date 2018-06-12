This 8-Year-Old And Her Brother Were Being Held At Gunpoint. But Then She Made A Heroic Decision

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaiah Cole and her little brother Jackson were in serious peril, danger that some eight-year-olds might not have registered. But Cole did, and she knew she had to do something – so the young girl made a heroic decision.

Cole’s father, Rodney, grew up in the San Diego, California, area and felt safe where he lived. And he subsequently brought up his children in the same district, although he nonetheless gave his daughter a cell phone when she was just five, just in case.

In April 2018 Rodney drove Cole and her three-year-old brother to a beauty supply shop in Encanto, California. There, he planned to pick up hair ties for his young daughter, an errand that would only take a couple of minutes to complete.

