An Elderly Couple Were Apparently Kicked Out Of McDonald’s Because They’d Been There 30 Minutes

Barbara and Carl Becker used to have a regular routine. A few times a week, they’d visit their local McDonald’s and enjoy a little treat. But then, the branch manager said something to them that made them furious. And since that day, they’ve never been back.

The Beckers are an elderly couple from Culpeper County, Virginia. Back in March 2014, Carl was 87 years old, while Barbara was 81. But despite their age, it wasn’t unusual to see the two of them out and about together around town, often on their way for a bite to eat.

The elderly couple have six children plus an impressive 14 grandchildren between them. But in recent times there had been one thing that they particularly liked to do together, just the two of them. It was all because Carl, a World War Two veteran, had a penchant for a certain fast food chain.

