When This Elderly Couple Quit Their Fast Food Routine, Staff Knew Something Was Wrong

The staff at a certain Chick-fil-A in Georgia were on first-name terms with one elderly couple. That’s because the twosome, Bobbie and Richard, usually visited the restaurant twice a week. So when they failed to turn up for their regular meals for months on end, employees knew something was wrong.

Lindsay Naramore McGuffey lives in Griffin, GA, as do her grandparents, Bobbie and Richard. Needless to say, McGuffey loves her elderly relatives dearly. However, she recently discovered that she wasn’t the only one to care for the older couple.

Twice a week, the couple visited their local Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant. As result, staff there came to know Bobbie and Richard and eventually grew rather fond of them. And according to McGuffey, workers did all they could to ensure that her grandparents were happy.

