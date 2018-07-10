This Elderly Lady Was Taken From Her Nursing Home To Jail, And People Were Outraged By Her Treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not every day that a 93-year-old woman is plucked from her nursing home and hauled off to jail. But that’s exactly what happened to Juanita Fitzgerald, and the video of her removal outraged many of the people who watched it.

Fitzgerald was a mere 100 pounds and stood at only 5 feet in December 2017, at which time she was 93. She had spent the previous six years living at Franklin House, a retirement home in Eustis, Florida.

Although Fitzgerald was likely looking forward to her upcoming birthday – she would turn 94 later that month – she had a serious issue to deal with. Fitzgerald had allegedly fallen behind on her rent at the nursing home, and as a result she’d been evicted.

