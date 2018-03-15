This Elephant Calf Was Cast Aside By His Herd, But An Unlikely Friend Brought Love Into His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Elephants are notably social animals, which need the support of a herd if they are to live a happy, healthy life. So when a rescue team found a solitary baby elephant in the Bonamanzi game reserve at Hluhluwe, South Africa, in August 2015, they were extremely concerned for his future.

The two-week-old calf, officially named Unbuntu, but Ellie to his friends, was taken to the Thula Thula game reserve in Zululand to be assessed. And there, rehabilitation experts were shocked to realize that not only had the baby elephant been rejected by his herd, but he was also critically ill.

The sick calf faced an almost certain doom, as he had an infected umbilical hernia, a serious condition that almost always kills its sufferers. The area around his navel was an open wound, seeping infection, and deadly septicemia loomed.

