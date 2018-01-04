An 11-Year-Old Died After Eating A Piece Of Cake, And Now His Parents Have A Warning For Others

ADVERTISEMENT

After taking a bite out of a piece of cake, one young boy started complaining of a stomach ache. His parents gave him some medicine, and he seemed to be totally fine. But a while later his condition began deteriorating dramatically, before his body went into shock.

This is the story of the Debbs family, and it’s an utterly heartbreaking one. In November 2016 married couple Merrill and Robert took their kids to Maine on vacation. But during the trip, something unthinkable happened to their son, 11-year-old Oakley.

It was Thanksgiving – a time usually spent enjoying the company of loved ones. And that was just the way that the vacation started off for the Debbs family. They went out for a meal together, but soon things took an unexpectedly tragic turn.

