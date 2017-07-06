When Ellen Was Forced To Stop Her Show, She Hauled Up Her Assistant And Told Her To Turn Around

ADVERTISEMENT

It appeared to be a normal day on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2009, the host sitting comfortably in her signature red chair. Then, cameras started to roll on a segment filmed outside of her soundstage.

“Let’s check in with Aaron at Loyola University in Chicago,” she said. It’s not rare for Ellen to send her field producers out to speak with fans — even fans far away from her Burbank, California, studio.

As the stream flipped from Ellen’s stage to the college campus, viewers could see producer Aaron Pinkston bundled up in a hoodie and knit cap. “You got the top 10 people with you?” Ellen asked, seemingly ready to helm another of her famous contests or giveaways.

