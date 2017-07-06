When Ellen Was Forced To Stop Her Show, She Hauled Up Her Assistant And Told Her To Turn Around

By Andrea Marchiano
July 6, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow
Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow

It appeared to be a normal day on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2009, the host sitting comfortably in her signature red chair. Then, cameras started to roll on a segment filmed outside of her soundstage.

Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow
Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow

“Let’s check in with Aaron at Loyola University in Chicago,” she said. It’s not rare for Ellen to send her field producers out to speak with fans — even fans far away from her Burbank, California, studio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow
Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow

As the stream flipped from Ellen’s stage to the college campus, viewers could see producer Aaron Pinkston bundled up in a hoodie and knit cap. “You got the top 10 people with you?” Ellen asked, seemingly ready to helm another of her famous contests or giveaways.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT