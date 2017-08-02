EMTs Arrived To Find This Couple’s Lifeless Bodies – But The Family Saw Their Deaths As Perfect

ADVERTISEMENT

The elderly couple didn’t open the door for their niece who had come to visit. So, the emergency services were called. But when the EMTs walked into the bedroom they found a truly heartbreaking scene.

Mr and Mrs Corsini, otherwise known as Larry and Sharon, lived a long and happy life together. Their amazing story began when they first met way back in 1962, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Sharon was working at a movie theater behind the ticket counter, when a handsome young Larry walked in. They liked the look of each other and a love affair was born. Things moved quickly for the young lovers.

