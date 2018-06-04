The Epic Story Of How This Wedding Dress Saved A WWII Pilot’s Life After He Fell From A B-29 Bomber

ADVERTISEMENT

As bombs rain down from the skies over central Japan, an American pilot watches in horror when his engine bursts into flames. Quickly running out of options, he abandons his plane and hurtles towards the ground below. But is this the end for Major Claude Hensinger, or does fate have something else in store?

Fast forward three years, and Claude is watching his bride Ruth walk down the aisle on their wedding day. But there’s something about her eye-catching dress that’s truly unique. In the past, it played an important role in saving Claude’s life – part of an incredible story that will melt even the hardest of hearts.

Claude and Ruth had first met as children in Neffs, Pennsylvania, where they had both been in the congregation of a local church. And when Claude returned to the area after fighting in World War Two, the pair began to date. Finally, after a year together, he proposed.

