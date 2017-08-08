The Eraser Challenge Craze Is Sweeping Through Schools, And The Consequences Can Be Frightening

There’s nothing new about kids creating wild games to satisfy their boredom during school hours. However, in yesteryears these crazes were nothing more than a bit of harmless fun. The latest challenge to catch on could have devastating consequences.
Known as the “Eraser Challenge,” the trend has been around for a few years. However, in the spring of 2017, it had a resurgence among young people. And from an outside perspective the craze doesn’t look like a game at all.
The challenge requires participants to recite the alphabet. This sounds innocent enough – but there’s a catch. As they recall their ABCs players must rub an eraser on their skin until it starts to bleed.
