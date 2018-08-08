On The Eve Of Their 75th Wedding Anniversary, This Elderly Couple Finally Fulfilled A Lifelong Wish

ADVERTISEMENT

By June 2015, Jeannette and Alexander Toczko of San Diego, California, had both enjoyed long, rich and rewarding lives. They had reached their nineties, having spent the great majority of their time on Earth together – 75 years of them as a happily married couple. The lucky-in-love Toczkos had also been very fortunate in getting most of what they wanted out of life. Nevertheless, there was still one item on their wish list. And it was a final request that their loving family made sure was fulfilled.

Jeannette and Alexander’s story began almost a century ago in the city of Stamford, Connecticut. Both were born in 1919, joining large families led by Polish-immigrant parents. The pair caught each other’s eye early on, in fact they coupled up when both schoolchildren were just eight years old.

And it seems that they never looked back. Aimee, one of the Toczko’s quintet of kids, told the San Diego ABC-affiliated channel KGTV in June 2015 about a pictorial reminder of those far-off days. Apparently, her father “carried around a picture of [Jeannette] in her Holy Communion outfit in his wallet.” The Connecticut couple’s puppy love eventually matured into the real deal and, by 1940, Jeannette and Alexander were married.

