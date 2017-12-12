Every Night This Teen Walked Alone In Sub-Zero Weather. Then Ellen Found Out What He Was Up To

ADVERTISEMENT

Night after night, one teen walked alone along the roadside. Even in the bitter cold of winter, he would make his way along through the ice and snow. No one knew what he was up to, then he made an appearance on Ellen.

In 2015 James Taylor was a sophomore at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas. There, he was on a pre-pharmacy course – a two-year program students need to get through before embarking on a four-year pharmacy doctorate. And, to help fund his studies, Taylor also worked at McDonald’s.

The only problem was, the McDonald’s that Taylor worked at was four miles away from his apartment. Money was tight and the student couldn’t afford a car. As a result, the only option he had was to walk to and from his shifts.

