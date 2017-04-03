20 Everyday Hang-Ups That Are Holding Back Your Happiness

ADVERTISEMENT

True happiness sometimes feels frustratingly out of your reach. But you could actually be holding yourself back trying to find it. In fact, feeling truly content could be a lot easier than you think. These are the 20 everyday habits that could be stopping you from being an easy-breezy happy person.

20. Putting a brave face on it

Your boss is piling on the work, your partner’s being unsupportive and your friends are nowhere to be found. How are you supposed to stay smiling? Well, it turns out that you don’t have to. Because pretending you’re okay is actually stopping you from being genuinely happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Constantly trying to “find yourself”

We hate to break it to you but booking a flight to Italy in the hope that you can Eat Pray Love away your problems? It ain’t gonna work. That elusive search to “find yourself” is not actually going to result in happiness. Why? Because you’re not lost in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT