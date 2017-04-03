20 Everyday Hang-Ups That Are Holding Back Your Happiness

True happiness sometimes feels frustratingly out of your reach. But you could actually be holding yourself back trying to find it. In fact, feeling truly content could be a lot easier than you think. These are the 20 everyday habits that could be stopping you from being an easy-breezy happy person.
20. Putting a brave face on it
Your boss is piling on the work, your partner’s being unsupportive and your friends are nowhere to be found. How are you supposed to stay smiling? Well, it turns out that you don’t have to. Because pretending you’re okay is actually stopping you from being genuinely happy.
19. Constantly trying to “find yourself”
We hate to break it to you but booking a flight to Italy in the hope that you can Eat Pray Love away your problems? It ain’t gonna work. That elusive search to “find yourself” is not actually going to result in happiness. Why? Because you’re not lost in the first place.
20 Wonderfully Weird Inventions That Are Actually Useful
Scientists Have Discovered The Largest Dinosaur Footprint Ever Found. And It’s One Of Thousands
When A Guy Rescued This Old Trunk From A Dumpster, What He Found Inside Brought Its Owner To Tears
After Neighbors Heard Desperate Cries Coming From A Drainpipe, This Woman Crept In To Investigate
20 Warning Signs That You Need To Treat Your Body Better
Allied Spies Were Able To Trick The Nazis Because Of This German Intelligence Chief’s Double Life
This Mom Died 5 Days After Delivering Her Son, So A TV Star Did Something Special For The Family
The Addams Family’s Uncle Fester Had A Crazy Life As A Child Star, And He Changed Hollywood Forever
20 Movies That Are Set To Take Over The World In 2018
When Dad Passed Mom Their Newborn Wearing Two Onesies, She Took One Off To Find A Secret Message
This Behemoth Lay Hidden In The Jungle For 30 Years. Then the Australian Military Made A Momentous Discovery
This Mom’s Crowdfunding Campaign For Her Kids Had People Up In Arms – But Now She’s Posted A Defense