20 Everyday Items That You Should Never, Ever Share With Your Friends

Sharing is caring, as they say, but letting your friend borrow your mascara or toothbrush could leave you with some new and gross pals – from fungi to pinkeye. Here are 20 things you must never even lend to your BFF.

20. Tweezers

At your friend’s house and spot a stray eyebrow hair? It may be tempting to borrow her tweezers, but here’s why you really shouldn’t. As Mount Sinai Medical Center’s Joshua Zeichner told Allure in 2015, “If any bleeding occurs as the hair is pulled from the follicle, it can contaminate the tweezers and infect someone else who uses them.”

19. Bar soap

You can share soap because it cleans itself, right? Wrong! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise using liquid soap instead. Meanwhile, cosmetic dermatologist Neal Schultz has revealed in a 2014 Medical Daily article that bar soaps don’t dry out completely. And, consequently, this can “[lead] to an accumulation of bacteria, fungi and yeast that can be passed from person to person.” Nice.

