20 Everyday Items That You Should Never, Ever Share With Your Friends

Sharing is caring, as they say, but letting your friend borrow your mascara or toothbrush could leave you with some new and gross pals – from fungi to pinkeye. Here are 20 things you must never even lend to your BFF.
20. Tweezers
At your friend’s house and spot a stray eyebrow hair? It may be tempting to borrow her tweezers, but here’s why you really shouldn’t. As Mount Sinai Medical Center’s Joshua Zeichner told Allure in 2015, “If any bleeding occurs as the hair is pulled from the follicle, it can contaminate the tweezers and infect someone else who uses them.”
19. Bar soap
You can share soap because it cleans itself, right? Wrong! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise using liquid soap instead. Meanwhile, cosmetic dermatologist Neal Schultz has revealed in a 2014 Medical Daily article that bar soaps don’t dry out completely. And, consequently, this can “[lead] to an accumulation of bacteria, fungi and yeast that can be passed from person to person.” Nice.
A Family Were Foraging For Berries When They Stumbled Upon The Remains Of An Ice Age Beast
This Guy Was Digging Underneath His Home When He Discovered A Creepy Cache Of 19th-Century Remains
This 3-Legged Stray Had Been Sleeping On A Shoebox For 5 Months Before Rescuers Got A Tip-off
Archaeologists Discovered A Cave That Contained The Most Important Ancient Scrolls In History
Two Twins Were Split At Adoption With No Idea The Other Existed. Then One Of Their Moms Found A Photo
This Beloved 54-Year-Old Elephant Was Put Down By A U.S. Zoo, And People Are Calling It Murder
20 Things About Audrey Hepburn That She Would Have Never Wanted You To Know
This Orphaned Shelter Dog Is About To Turn 19 – And He’s Doing The Cutest Thing To Celebrate
When A 5-Year-Old Walked Into A Police Station Holding This Sign, The Officers Broke Down In Tears
This Italian Cave Hides A Secret So Breathtaking, It’ll Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Go There
When This Nazi Sub Was Sunk In WWII, Only One Man Escaped. Now Someone Has Found It, And It’s Eerie
The 10 Most Lavish Vehicles Owned By Donald Trump